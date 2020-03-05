DHS Authorizes 35K Supplemental H-2B Visas

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it was authorizing an additional 35,000 H-2B guestworker visas for nonagricultural workers, a figure well below that requested by members of Congress earlier this year. While the batch was welcomed by some lawmakers, the number is far short of the 65,000 visas that almost 200 members of Congress from both parties in January asked the Trump administration to make available. The visas are intended to provide relief to seasonal employers in the United States and is tied to a series of measures to address fraud and abuse of the system, the federal government said....

