Ex-Pimco CEO Will Ask For New 'Varsity Blues' Sentencing

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Former Pacific Investment Management Co. CEO Douglas Hodge wants his hefty nine-month "Varsity Blues" prison sentence reviewed in light of new evidence suggesting he thought he was donating to a university's athletic program, not paying a bribe to the mastermind of the college admissions scheme. In a filing Thursday, Hodge blasted prosecutors' late-hour disclosure of the exculpatory information as "intentional" and argued the withholding of the information tainted his sentencing because it deprived the court of a "full and accurate record" of the case. "The government's intentional withholding of key exculpatory information prevented Mr. Hodge from supporting his crucial argument that he...

