Morgan Lewis Hired In Sprawling PFAS Class Action

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis is now defending paints and coatings maker Archroma Management LLC in a class action claiming nearly every U.S. citizen has been contaminated with toxic PFAS long-chain fluorine chemicals, according to court records posted Thursday. Morgan Lewis partner Glen Stuart and associate Adina Bingham requested and received permission to join the Ohio federal court suit on behalf of Archroma, joining the firm Roetzel & Andress LPA on Archroma’s defense team in the suit filed by firefighter Kevin Hardwick in October 2018. With claims that could apply to nearly every U.S. citizen, the Hardwick suit is one of the broadest of...

