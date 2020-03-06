Fed. Circ. Sends Message On Disabled Vet Biz Ownership Rule

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision in XOtech LLC v. United States[1] provides a stark reminder that companies relying on service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, status must be vigilant in ensuring their governing organizational documents satisfy the requirements for such status. As shown in XOtech, standard provisions in governing documents may condition a service-disabled veteran's control of the company in a way that precludes SDVOSB status. Context for SDVOSB Ownership and Control Requirement Congress provides significant benefits to SDVOSBs, including the ability to have certain procurements set aside for SDVOSBs alone. As the Federal Circuit recognized,...

