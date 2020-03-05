DOI Held Wrong To Refuse Mich. Tribe's Land-Into-Trust Bid

Law360 (March 5, 2020, 8:42 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has largely ruled in favor of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians on its claims that the U.S. Department of the Interior wrongly refused to take Michigan land into trust for the tribe, saying the DOI "overstepped its authority." U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said the department can't deny the tribe's right to govern itself because Congress vested tribal leaders with the power to decide if the tribe acquired land for a permissible purpose. Judge McFadden said he agreed with the tribe on the merits of its motion for summary judgment, saying the land...

