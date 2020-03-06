Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Agrees To Disclose Exec Bonuses To Settle $27M Row

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Netflix has agreed to more disclosure of executive pay practices to settle accusations the company skirted tax rules to guarantee $27 million in bonuses to executives, an Alabama pension plan said in asking a federal court to approve the agreement.

The City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System asked a California federal court Thursday to grant initial approval of a settlement in its shareholder derivative suit. Under the proposed settlement, Netflix Inc. will be required to beef up its disclosures of annual bonus compensation for executives, retain tax counsel to assist the company in pinpointing risks associated with issuing annual bonuses and strengthen training...

