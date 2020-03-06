Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arby's Agrees To Pay Financial Cos. $3M In Data Breach Deal

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:52 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has preliminarily approved a nearly $3 million settlement between Arby's and a class of financial institutions that say the fast-food chain didn't take adequate measures to stop hackers from accessing payment card data in 2016 and 2017.

U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II said in his Thursday order that Arby's Restaurant Group Inc., the settlement class and counsel inked their deal following "good faith, arm's length" negotiations that were largely conducted in mediation overseen by Hunter R. Hughes III.

Under the settlement, class members can submit two different types of claims for monetary compensation covering card...

