Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5Pointz Owner Heading To Supreme Court Over $6.75M Fine

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 2:32 PM EST) -- A New York City real estate developer who destroyed a famous graffiti space known as 5Pointz is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court, where he will argue that a $6.75 million fine against him was unconstitutional.

The complex known as 5Pointz was whitewashed in 2013, taking New York graffiti artists by surprise.

In a filing Thursday, Jerry Wolkoff asked the Second Circuit for a stay so that he can file a petition for certiorari over the ruling last month, which said his 2013 destruction of the "graffiti mecca" amounted to a willful violation of the federal Visual Artists Rights Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!