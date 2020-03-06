Canada Supreme Court Won't Hear Trans Mountain Challenge

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday declined to hear challenges to the Canadian government’s approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, dealing another blow to First Nation peoples, environmental organizations and teenage activists arguing the project poses substantial environmental and climate threats. The five groups requested leave in November, looking to dispute a Federal Court of Appeal’s decision narrowing the grounds on which they could challenge the reapproval of the project. In particular, several of the groups and tribes had argued that the expansion would not only increase the risk of oil spills in a sensitive marine environment where orcas...

