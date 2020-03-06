Proactiv Producer Says Pharmacies Faked Reimbursements

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- The maker of Proactiv and Cetaphil has accused four pharmacies in three states of bilking the company out of at least $600,000 over the past three years with fraudulent product reimbursement claims. Fort Worth, Texas-based Galderma Laboratories LP filed four separate suits Thursday in Texas federal court against four pharmacies and their pharmacists in New York, California and Georgia. The company claims the pharmacies made a total of more than 1,000 false reimbursement claims for Galderma products they never purchased. The pharmacies allegedly took advantage of Galderma’s CareConnect Patient Savings Card program, which allows uninsured and insured patients to purchase the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS