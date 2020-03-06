Californians Taking T-Mobile/Sprint Challenge To 9th Circ.

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- T-Mobile and Sprint will have to keep defending their $56 billion merger after a collection of California consumers said they’ll be asking the Ninth Circuit to upend a district court’s refusal to temporarily block the tie-up. The consumers filed a notice of appeal March 4 seeking to contest U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman’s decision late last month not to grant a temporary restraining order while their merger challenge moves forward. Their notice cites Ninth Circuit precedent allowing appeals of temporary restraining order denials that are “tantamount” to losing a preliminary injunction bid, so long as the denial comes after a...

