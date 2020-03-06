DOJ Wraps Arbitration For Novelis' $2.6B Aluminum Deal

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that it has concluded its first arbitration of a merger challenge and that the parties are now awaiting a decision that could smooth the way for Novelis Inc.'s planned $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris Corp. or throw it off-track. The Justice Department's antitrust division sued to block the transaction in Ohio federal court in September over concerns about the potential impact on aluminum used by automakers. In announcing the challenge, the agency said it was invoking a power that it's had since the mid-1990s but never used before and had struck a deal with...

