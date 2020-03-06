NY Securities Fraudster Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- A man previously convicted of securities fraud pled guilty Friday to his involvement in a money laundering scheme attempting to avoid paying a $12.7 million restitution awarded to the victims of a $21 million pump-and-dump scheme he was involved in, federal prosecutors announced. At a morning hearing before U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry in Brooklyn, Andrew "Avi" Tepfer, 56, of Queens, New York, admitted to conspiring with others to extort $6 million from Steven Moskowitz, the former chief financial officer of Spongetech Delivery Systems, a company specializing in soap-filled sponges. Tepfer, personal injury attorney Mark Weissmann and Rabbi Igal Haimoff were...

