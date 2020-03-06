Ex-Barclays Center Security Guard Settles Discrimination Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- A former Barclays Center assistant security manager alleging he was scapegoated for an on-site shooting between gang members because he is young and African American settled a discrimination lawsuit against the arena, the company behind the Brooklyn Nets and arena operator Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., according to court documents filed Friday. Steven Samedi and the companies "amicably resolved their dispute" on Feb. 28, according to a stipulation of dismissal filed in a federal court in Brooklyn by both sides. Further details of the settlement were not disclosed. Representatives for the sides did not respond to requests for comment Friday. The resolution...

