Texas Court Oks Dismissal Of Fatal Navy Helicopter Crash Suit

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:48 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has sided with a military contractor accused of improperly maintaining a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in Virginia and killed three service members, ruling that the case concerns a question of the military’s judgment, which can’t be decided by the court. The Texas Second Court of Appeals on Thursday affirmed the trial court’s decision to dismiss a suit seeking to hold a helicopter maintenance company called M1 liable for the deaths of three Navy service members stemming from a 2014 crash. The appellate court agreed with the lower court that the Navy could be held liable, not...

