Aldi Workers Claim Finger Scans Break Ill. Privacy Law

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- Aldi Inc. workers on Friday hit the grocer, whose subsidiaries include Trader Joe's, with claims in Illinois state court that the company unlawfully requires employees to scan their fingerprints to track work time without first obtaining their informed consent. Former Aldi employee Michelle Sedory claims in a Cook County Circuit Court suit that the company has been disregarding its workers' Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act rights since the law was enacted in 2008. According to her proposed class action, Aldi requires its workers to scan their fingerprints for time-tracking authentication, but has neither received the workers' express consent nor disclosed its "complete purposes"...

