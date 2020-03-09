Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spanish Pipe Co. Seeks Further Cut To $6.7M Judgment

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Spanish pipe manufacturer Ulma Piping is continuing its challenge in Texas federal court and at the Fifth Circuit against an already reduced $6.7 million judgment following a $31 million false advertising verdict last year.

On Friday, Ulma Piping and its U.S. unit urged a Texas federal court to toss at least most of its $6.7 million final judgment regarding allegedly false advertisement of oil pipeline parts. On Monday, Ulma said it was appealing to the Fifth Circuit the award to American competitors Boltex Manufacturing Co. LP and Weldbend Corp.

In its filing Friday, Ulma asked U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen...

