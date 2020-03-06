4th Circ. Nudges Climate Torts Toward High Court Review

Law360 (March 6, 2020, 9:56 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit pushed climate-change tort litigation closer to the U.S. Supreme Court's doorstep when it ruled Friday that Baltimore's suit seeking global warming-related infrastructure damages from fossil fuel companies belongs in state court. The Fourth Circuit is the first federal appeals court to decide whether climate torts against Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and other oil companies can be sustained under state law. The panel's unanimous rejection of the fuel companies' arguments that Baltimore's case should be kept in federal court is a victory for states, counties and cities that have brought similar suits. Now, four other circuit courts that are...

