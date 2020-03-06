NY Spills Uncharged Weinstein Allegations In Sentence Memo

Law360, New York (March 6, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- Prosecutors told a New York state trial judge on Friday that Harvey Weinstein perpetrated a "lifetime of abuse" with a "total lack of remorse," asking the judge to consider a host of uncharged crimes ahead of his sentencing for rape and sexual assault on Wednesday. In an 11-page sentencing letter, the Manhattan district attorney's office went into great detail describing dozens of accusations unrelated to the crimes charged at trial, listing what appeared to be a dozen sexual assault allegations stretching from 1978 to 2014, adding several more harassment claims and nearly 20 more narratives of "abusive behavior" and "bad acts"...

