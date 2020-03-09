Quarantined Couple Say Princess Cruises Hid COVID-19 Risk

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A South Florida couple quarantined on a Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. ship off the coast of California sued the cruise company Monday for allegedly failing to take precautions to prevent a coronavirus outbreak on the ship after two passengers on the previous sailing disembarked with symptoms. Broward County residents Ronald and Eva Weissberger, who are onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in Oakland, California, on Monday afternoon following four days of quarantine, say Princess knew at least two passengers who disembarked on Feb. 21 had symptoms of the respiratory disease but did not tell passengers who were boarding that...

