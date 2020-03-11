Ex-Dolphins Player Seeks Third Trial Against Team Doctor

Law360, Miami (March 11, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Dolphins star Otis "O.J." McDuffie urged a Florida appeals court to order a third trial on his negligence claims against an ex-team doctor over a career-ending injury, bucking the physician's argument that testimony the ex-NFLer claims was erroneously excluded was nothing more than an irrelevant "soundbite." McDuffie won an $11.5 million verdict in an initial trial against Dr. John W. Uribe in 2010, but that decision was overturned when another jury in 2018 cleared the doctor of the former wide receiver's claims that his career came to a premature end because Uribe mishandled McDuffie's toe injury suffered in a...

