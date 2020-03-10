Schnader Rejects Blame For Client's 'Bad Business Decisions'

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Canadian investment company should not be allowed to pin its "bad business decisions" on Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis LLP, as the firm's advice cannot be linked to the company purportedly losing $10 million on its investment in an electric vehicle company, the firm has told a New York federal court. Schnader Harrison and attorney Joel Handel in a filing Friday urged the court to grant it summary judgment on the malpractice claims filed in December 2018 by Terracap Ventures Inc. and an affiliate, arguing that courts typically toss allegations where an attorney purportedly failed to advise a client on...

