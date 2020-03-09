Subaru Urges Court To Shatter Windshield Defect Class Action

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Subaru of America Inc. has urged a New Jersey federal court to ditch a proposed class action over spontaneously cracking windshields in five different vehicle models, arguing Friday the drivers can't sue over models they didn’t drive. In a dismissal brief, the automaker said the 16 named plaintiffs lacked standing on behalf of vehicles they have not owned or leased. The drivers say Subaru failed to inform them of the dangerous defect and refused to cover the replacement cost. Subaru said the claims fail as a matter of law due in part to the "overly broad class," as evidenced by the numerous...

