Boeing Rips Pilots' 737 Max Wage Suits Amid Recusal Row

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Boeing urged an Illinois federal judge to toss proposed class claims from pilots who safely flew 737 Max jets and were never harmed, saying their far-fetched theories of tort liability flout the law, while the pilots insisted Monday that the judge should recuse himself from the case. Boeing pressed its bid to dismiss a consolidated proposed class action from a group of international pilots — who first sued anonymously but were later ordered to identify themselves in court filings — seeking to hold Boeing liable for lost income and other damages stemming from the unprecedented grounding of the 737 Max worldwide....

