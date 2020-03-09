Wells Fargo Can Still Be Sued Under NY Laws, Borrowers Say

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo mortgage borrowers are challenging the bank's attempt to escape their suit over its alleged wrongful denial of loan modifications, telling a New York federal judge that Wells Fargo is trying to "confuse" the questions before the court by arguing that the borrowers don't have standing to bring certain claims. In late January, the bank told the court it should dismiss the case because the borrowers allege violations under the federal Home Affordable Modification Program, which doesn't allow for private individuals or entities to bring suit. But the borrowers, led by named plaintiffs William Liguori Jr., Tricia Liguori, Jose Aguilar...

