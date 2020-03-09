NFL Retiree Says Suit Funder Can Recoup $800K Loan Itself

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- An ailing, retired NFL player says that if litigation funder Thrivest wants the $800,000 it has been hounding him over for months, it should go get the money itself, telling a Philadelphia federal court that Thrivest knows exactly how he spent the $1.1 million concussion settlement award tied to the loan. In a brief filed on Sunday asking U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody to vacate an earlier contempt order against him, retired safety Toby L. Wright said Thrivest's strong-arm tactics — including repeated requests to have him locked up for nonpayment of its loan — have clearly "not triggered much...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS