Complex Says Broker Can't Get $4M For Texas Shelter Lease

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A modular housing complex owner asked a Texas federal judge Monday to find it doesn't owe a brokerage $4 million for signing a lease with the federal government to use the complex as an immigrant shelter, arguing the brokerage had no part in securing the deal. Stratton Securities Inc., a South Carolina modular buildings financing service, argues its agreement with brokerage El Campo Ventures LLC only required it to split profits from the sale of its Studios complex if El Campo secured the sale. Stratton asks in its lawsuit for the court to enter a declaratory judgment solidifying that interpretation of...

