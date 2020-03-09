Ex-Siemens Execs Urge Leniency For $100M Bribery Scheme

Law360 (March 9, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Two former executives for Siemens AG who admitted to their roles in a $100 million bribery scheme are asking a New York federal judge to go easy on them in sentencing, arguing that their ages, health issues and status as foreign nationals make jail time inappropriate. In briefs filed Friday, Germany native Eberhard Reichert and Argentina citizen Andres Ricardo Truppel told the court that the bribery scheme was but one blemish in otherwise selfless and law-abiding careers, adding that they cooperated with authorities once the indictments came in and Truppel waived his extradition rights. Reichert, now 80, told the court that...

