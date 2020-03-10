Emirates Co. Can’t Overturn $51.7M Award To Cessna

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Emirati holding company Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC can’t overturn a $51.7 million arbitration award in an airplane leasing dispute with Cessna because it didn't prove the arbitrators erred in granting it, a New York federal judge has ruled. Judge Paul Gardephe said Monday that the International Chamber of Commerce's Court of Arbitration correctly applied United Arab Emirates law when it gave Cessna the award. He also said that according to the Second Circuit’s ruling in Westerbeke Corp. v. Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd., factual findings and interpretation by arbitrators can't be challenged in court, giving him no reason to overturn his...

