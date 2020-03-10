DraftKings, FanDuel Say Users' Relatives Can't Sue In MDL

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 2:09 PM EDT) -- DraftKings Inc. and FanDuel LLC have told a federal judge that the remaining "threadbare" claims in multidistrict litigation against the daily fantasy sports giants should be dismissed, arguing that relatives of players who allegedly lost money on the sites don't have standing to sue. The motion, filed late Monday in Massachusetts federal court, argued that the lone plaintiffs whose claims were not steered into arbitration by U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole cannot pursue claims under the Loss Recovery Act of five states. "These antiquated statutes allow a third party to recover gambling losses suffered by others under specific, narrow conditions,"...

