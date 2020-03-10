Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Invesco To Pay $3.5M To End ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Lineup

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Invesco has agreed to shell out nearly $3.5 million to resolve a proposed class action claiming the investment management company put profits ahead of its workers by packing its 401(k) plan with proprietary funds.

In their motion Monday, the participants asked U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg to greenlight the deal they reached with Invesco Holding Co. (US) Inc. in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the company of saddling their plan with underperforming funds and excessive fees.

The $3.47 million settlement amount — which represents about 78% of the maximum recoverable damages estimated by class counsel — weighs in...

