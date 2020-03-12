FCA Ruling Eases Clinical Judgment Standard For Gov't

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Last Wednesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit held that a health care provider’s clinical judgment can be false based on dueling expert testimony in a False Claims Act case. The case — United States ex rel. Druding v. Care Alternatives[1] — was brought against New Jersey hospice care provider Care Alternatives. The relators, former employees of Care Alternatives, alleged that the defendant had admitted patients who were ineligible for hospice care because the accompanying physician certifications of terminal illness that ostensibly made the patients eligible for end-of-life care were false. In Druding, the U.S. District Court for the...

