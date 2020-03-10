Private Prison Contractor To Pay $3.5M In Overtime Dispute

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A private prison management company has agreed to pay $3.5 million to resolve a proposed class action brought by sergeants and detention officers alleging they were denied overtime pay based on an arbitrary time-rounding policy and weren't regularly provided with meal and rest breaks. Carlos Lopez and Angel Alejo asked a California federal judge to give his final signature of approval on the $3.5 million settlement to end claims that Management & Training Corp. denied over 500 of its workers overtime pay and regularly failed to provide them with meal periods in violation of the California Labor Code. The workers asked...

