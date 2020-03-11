Juul MDL Complaints Consolidate National E-Cigarette Cases

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over Juul Labs Inc.’s marketing and sale of e-cigarettes filed two consolidated complaints on Wednesday, detailing in more than 950 pages allegations that the company hid the risks of addiction from using the devices, while aggressively marketing them to underage teenagers. In the two complaints, one for class action cases and the other for personal injury cases, the plaintiffs told the court that Juul, along with cigarette giant and stakeholder Altria Group Inc., deceptively pushed e-cigarettes as a way to help people stop smoking, while in reality the devices were intended as a new delivery vehicle for...

