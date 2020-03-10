Sri Lanka Prevails In Hotel Project Expropriation Fight

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal has dismissed a $20 million arbitration claim brought against Sri Lanka by a British real estate investor who accused the country of sabotaging his hotel project without compensation, saying the man hadn't made a qualifying investment because the project was never realized. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in an award on Thursday, made public on Monday, that it lacked jurisdiction over the dispute. The tribunal said the hotel project in question — envisioned as a 250-room "mid-market" hotel to be built in conjunction with a luxury serviced apartment complex located nearby — wasn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS