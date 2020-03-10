US Soccer Tells Court To Stay Out Of Union Bargaining

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Soccer urged a California federal judge Monday to reject a quick-win bid from players on the U.S. Women's National Team claiming their now-public collective bargaining agreements prove a disparity in pay, arguing in an opposition that courts shouldn't intervene in the union bargaining process. Meanwhile, the players lodged their own opposition, asserting that the court should shoot down a competing summary judgment bid from the U.S. Soccer Federation because its "legally bankrupt" take on the courts and collective bargaining "appears nowhere in the statutes and nowhere in the case law." The dueling oppositions come as the parties continue to quarrel...

