Weinstein Seeks 5-Year Minimum Sentence For Rape, Assault

Law360, New York (March 10, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Counsel for Harvey Weinstein told a New York state trial judge that he should go easy on the convicted Hollywood mogul, requesting he be sentenced Wednesday to the five-year minimum prison term for sexual assault. In a seven-page filing Monday, Weinstein's attorneys asked New York Court Justice James Burke for leniency at sentencing, describing his "destroyed" life and frail health, directing the court to see how his accomplishments in the movie business were often geared toward charity and helping social or cultural causes — and objecting to the Manhattan district attorney's call for the court to consider dozens of uncharged bad...

