Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years For Rape, Assault

Law360, New York (March 11, 2020, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Disgraced Hollywood powerbroker Harvey Weinstein was sentenced by a New York state judge Wednesday to 23 years in prison, receiving a sentence significantly above the five-year mandatory minimum his defense team had requested. Harvey Weinstein, shown entering a Manhattan courthouse Feb. 24, was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday, after he was found guilty of criminal sexual act and third-degree rape last month. (Getty) In a packed Manhattan courtroom, New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke sentenced Weinstein to 20 years for first-degree criminal sexual act to be served consecutively with three years for third-degree rape, followed by five years...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS