Red States, Lawmakers Back Trump In Birth Control Fight

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's stance that American employers with "religious or moral" objections to birth control needn't offer no-cost contraception in their health insurance plans has gotten a boost in a U.S. Supreme Court fight from 20 red states, 161 Republican members of Congress and a flurry of groups. The states, lawmakers and groups submitted 17 amicus briefs Monday urging the high court to unblock Trump administration regulations that let employers who oppose birth control ignore the Affordable Care Act's requirement to offer no-cost contraception to workers. The Third Circuit upheld a nationwide injunction against the regulations in July, ruling that a...

