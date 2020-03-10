Ex-Newark Official Loses Appeal Over Atty's Shifting Claims

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday refused to give a former Newark, New Jersey, deputy mayor another chance to challenge his conviction on an extortion conspiracy charge, finding that a district court properly ruled against him after his attorney gave shifting explanations for not filing an appeal in a timely manner. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel upheld U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson's ruling last year denying Ronald Salahuddin's bid to file a late appeal of her October 2018 decision that nixed his request to vacate his 2011 conviction over allegations he steered demolition work to a company in which...

