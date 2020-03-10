Trump's Ex-Acting DHS Chief Joins Defense PE Firm

Law360 (March 10, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The former acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, has joined the aerospace and defense-focused private equity firm AE Industrial Partners LP as an operating partner, the firm said Tuesday. McAleenan, who served as the acting DHS head under President Donald Trump from April through October, has also joined the boards of directors at AEI portfolio companies Gryphon Technologies and American Pacific Corp., the firm said. “Kevin is regarded as one of the country’s leading experts on anti-terrorism and border security, and we are proud to welcome him to AE Industrial Partners,” AEI Managing Partner David Rowe...

