Jefferson Airplane Singer's Widow Drops Mt. Sinai Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The widow of Jefferson Airplane vocalist and guitarist Marty Balin has dropped her wrongful death suit against a New York City hospital that allegedly left her husband with career-ending injuries, telling the court she has been unable to hire new attorneys. A New York federal court granted Susan Balin's request to dismiss the lawsuit, which included claims of medical malpractice and wrongful death, against Mount Sinai Health System Inc. and a clutch of nurses and doctors in a brief order Tuesday, closing a case that had stalled after she parted with her former lawyer and was unable to meet the court's deadlines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS