Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jefferson Airplane Singer's Widow Drops Mt. Sinai Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The widow of Jefferson Airplane vocalist and guitarist Marty Balin has dropped her wrongful death suit against a New York City hospital that allegedly left her husband with career-ending injuries, telling the court she has been unable to hire new attorneys.

A New York federal court granted Susan Balin's request to dismiss the lawsuit, which included claims of medical malpractice and wrongful death, against Mount Sinai Health System Inc. and a clutch of nurses and doctors in a brief order Tuesday, closing a case that had stalled after she parted with her former lawyer and was unable to meet the court's deadlines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!