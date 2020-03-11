Judge Trims Suit Against Qualcomm For Sunk Broadcom Deal

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm Inc. scored a partial victory after a California federal judge tossed some claims in a proposed shareholder class action alleging the chipmaker's executives artificially inflated share prices while "secretly" taking steps to kill Broadcom Ltd.'s $117 billion hostile bid to take over the company. Shareholders allege in their June 2018 complaint that Qualcomm failed to disclose it had asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to investigate the takeover attempt by Singapore-based Broadcom on national security grounds. Investors allege Qualcomm misled them and note that Qualcomm's stock stumbled when the deal was blocked in March 2018. U.S. District Judge Anthony J....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS