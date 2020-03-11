Texas Judge Won't Rethink Privilege Ruling In NFL ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas has refused to reconsider his earlier ruling barring Cigna from using the attorney-client privilege to withhold documents in a medical clinic's suit over the handling of a National Football League health benefits plan. In a one-line order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge A. Joe Fish declined to undo his January ruling denying Cigna's attempt to use the privilege to shield the information from discovery. Last month, Cigna asked the judge to reconsider, arguing that not allowing it to use the attorney-client privilege would be "manifestly unjust." In the lawsuit against Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co., Cigna...

