Apple Might Beat Investors' 'Amorphous' IPhone Sales Suit

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (March 11, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open Wednesday to tossing Apple investors' putative class claims alleging the tech giant misrepresented its sales in China and intentionally hid wrongdoing relating to its sluggish iPhones, saying that despite the length of the 190-page complaint, "it's still somewhat amorphous." At the start of the hearing, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers took issue with the Apple investors' scienter claims, repeatedly saying that they didn't articulate how Apple executives knew about slowing iPhone sales in China. "You haven't made the link, and access in and of itself is not sufficient," the judge said. The investors' counsel,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS