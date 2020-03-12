Global Services Trade Dips As Coronavirus Takes Hold

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The growth of global services trade has begun to dip, the World Trade Organization reported Wednesday, adding that the intensifying outbreak of the novel coronavirus is likely to exacerbate the downturn in the coming months. According to the WTO's Services Trade Barometer, the dip began at the end of 2019 and has continued into the first quarter of 2020. The organization said the considerable economic strife caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus would likely carry the trend forward. "The current barometer reading and the spread of COVID-19 suggest that services trade may slow further in coming periods," the WTO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS