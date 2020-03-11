Timeshare Owners Accuse Wyndham Counsel Of Intimidation

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A Missouri timeshare owner seeking to exit his contract has filed a proposed class action against Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc. and its outside counsel, claiming they rely on threats and intimidation to stop owners' lawyers from representing them as victims of timeshare fraud. Freddie Francy, the lead plaintiff for a proposed class of thousands of timeshare owners, said in his suit filed in state court Tuesday that the owners are entitled to rescind their timeshare contracts because Wyndham charged them a $349 fee for document processing, a deceptive form of legal business that the resort company is prohibited from engaging in...

