Ex-Kirkland Atty Won't Recuse As Judge From 737 Max Suit

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 3:40 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Wednesday his former work at Kirkland & Ellis LLP doesn't merit recusing himself from a suit against firm client Boeing brought by pilots who say problems with the 737 Max dinged their earnings. Denying the pilots' motion for recusal at a hearing, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, a former Kirkland partner, said he left the firm 10 years ago and that the bid to have him remove himself from the case was "candidly, a bit of a stretch." "There's been a lot of water under the bridge since then," Judge Seeger said. "I am not...

