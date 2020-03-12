Gambling Co. Owner Wins 'Lotto' Web Domain Dispute

Law360 (March 12, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court has granted an early win to the owner of an online gambling company in his suit against an Italian sportswear brand over internet domain names, while at the same time denying the sportswear maker's push to ax the gambling company owner's claims. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah M. Fine held Wednesday in her order granting summary judgment to owner David Dent's claims that his registration and use of the domain names aren't unlawful under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act or the Lanham Act. She also denied Lotto Sport Italia SpA's cross-motion for summary judgment, saying Dent didn't create...

