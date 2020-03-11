Cornell Workers Can't Get 2nd Stab At Recordkeeping Claims

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday refused to give Cornell University workers a new chance at claiming their retirement plans were saddled with unreasonable recordkeeping fees, ruling the workers didn't point to the kind of "new evidence" that would support another look. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in his order denied the current and former workers' request that he revisit his September decision tossing the bulk of their Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action against the school. In their motion for reconsideration, the workers had pointed the court's attention to certain recordkeeping fee calculations from an expert witness...

